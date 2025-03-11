Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AK Capital Services rises on reappointing A. K. Mittal as MD

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

AK Capital Services added 2.37% to Rs 1,069.80 after the company's board has reappointed A. K. Mittal as managing director (MD) of the company for a period of five years with effective from 1 April 2025.

The firm added that this appointment is based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

A. K. Mittal, a Chartered Accountant by profession, began his career as an apprentice working on direct tax matters at a Delhi-based law firm. Over time, Mittal evolved into a successful lawyer, handling several important cases for renowned clients. In 1983, Mittal established his own chartered accountancy firm in Delhi. With 15 years of experience as a practicing Chartered Accountant and over 30 years in the financial services industry, A. K. Mittal has expertise in handling cross-functional activities in debt markets, investment advisory, financial services, and fund & fee-based activities.

 

A.K. Capital Services provides funding to the corporates and other entities, thereby catering to the diversified needs of the clients. The company also offers a multitude of fee-based financial services to its corporate and institutional clients, across various business sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 16.7% to Rs 16.50 crore, while revenue from operations fell by 12.8%, totaling Rs 115.06 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

