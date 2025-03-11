Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC group to Invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh for energy projects

NTPC group to Invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh for energy projects

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

NTPC has announced that along with its subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy, has signed multiple agreements worth Rs 96,000 crore with the Government of Chhattisgarh to develop nuclear, pumped hydro, and renewable energy projects in the state.

The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the Government of Chhattisgarh to establish a 4,200 MW nuclear power facility, with an estimated investment of Rs 80,000 crore.

The second MoU, between Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL) and NTPC, focuses on the development of a 1,200 MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project at Sikaser in the Gariyaband district of Chhattisgarh. The estimated investment for this project is approximately Rs 5,876 crore.

 

The third Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) was signed between NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and CSPGCL to develop renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of up to 2 GW. This initiative, with an estimated investment of Rs 10,000 crore, is designed to fulfill CSPGCLs Renewable Generation Obligation (RGO) and assist Chhattisgarh DISCOMs in meeting their Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO).

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has a presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 5,062.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 5,155.28 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations grew 5.2% YoY to Rs 45,052.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of NTPC rose 0.64% to Rs 331.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Drop Sharply; Tesla Plunges 16% Amid Broad Market Weakness

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Drop Sharply; Tesla Plunges 16% Amid Broad Market Weakness

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Anupam Rasayan inks Rs 922-cr LoI with Korean MNC

Anupam Rasayan inks Rs 922-cr LoI with Korean MNC

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

BEL secures orders worth Rs 843 crore

BEL secures orders worth Rs 843 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon