Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.01%, up for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 974, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 25984.15. The Sensex is at 84465.17, up 0.48%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 5.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12129.45, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

