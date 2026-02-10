India's overall retail sales grow 17.6% on year in January
According to FADA, January26 delivered a strong, broad-based start to the calendar year, with overall vehicle retail at 27,22,558 units, registering +17.61% Y-o-Y.
Two-Wheelers led the charge with 18,52,870 units (+20.82% Y-o-Y). Importantly, the demand engine remains anchored in Bharat, with the rural share at 56% (urban 44%). While rural volumes stayed robust (Rural: +19.77% Y-o-Y).
Commercial Vehicles clocked 1,07,486 units (+15.07% Y-o-Y), reflecting improving freight sentiment and replacement-led buying.
Passenger Vehicles recorded 5,13,475 units (+7.22% Y-o-Y). The mix remains urban-led at 59.2%, with rural at 40.8%; however, the growth story is increasingly being written in non-metro IndiaRural PV grew +14.43% Y-o-Y, significantly ahead of Urban at +2.75% Y-o-Y.
Crucially, PV inventory levels continued to soften to 3234 days, which is a constructive indicator of healthier channel discipline and improved working-capital efficiency across the network.
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST