Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zee Ent board OKs to raise FCCBs via private placement; floor price at Rs 152.45/-

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that its board has approved to raise Rs 1,997 crore by issuing foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to 3 investors on private placement basis.
The company will issue 5% coupon, unsecured, unlisted, foreign currency convertible (FCCBs) bonds up to $ 239,000,000 (Rs 1,997 crore) maturing in 10 years on a private placement basis to Resonance Opportunities Fund, St. Johns Wood Fund and Ebisu Global Opportunities Fund.
The issue opened on Tuesday, 16 July 2024 and the company will issue FCCBs at floor price of Rs 152.45 per share. The company will issue 124,670,576 equity shares at conversion price of Rs 160.20 per equity share (including equity premium of Rs 159.20).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ZEEL is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.
The company reported net profit of Rs 12.18 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 72.89 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 2.7% to Rs 2,169.9 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2112.1 crore in Q4 FY23.
The counter declined 2.87% to ends at Rs 155.45 on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. The domestic market is closed today on account of Moharram.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

jobs, resume, employment

Decoded: What is Karnataka Employment Bill that seeks quota for locals

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Khandu urges Centre to boost flight connectivity from Donyi Polo Airport

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

LIVE news: Karnataka CM deletes post on 100% reservation in jobs for locals

Bangladesh

Dhaka University closed indefinitely; students asked to vacate dorms

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant greet Mysore Cafe owner

'We eat your food at our house', Ambani family welcomes Mysore Cafe owner

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchSilver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon