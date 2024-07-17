Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.39% to Rs 24.97 crore

Net loss of Artson Engineering reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 40.39% to Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.9741.899.619.29-0.061.17-0.690.82-0.491.03