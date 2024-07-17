Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.52% to Rs 5.62 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.52% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.624.552.852.200.130.070.100.070.040.05