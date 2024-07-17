Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.12% to Rs 11.36 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar rose 16.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 72.12% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.366.604.235.760.771.020.330.360.280.24