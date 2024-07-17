Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 72.12% to Rs 11.36 croreNet profit of Surana Solar rose 16.67% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 72.12% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.366.60 72 OPM %4.235.76 -PBDT0.771.02 -25 PBT0.330.36 -8 NP0.280.24 17
