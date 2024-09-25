Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zee Media board to mull fund raising proposal on 27 Sept'24

Zee Media board to mull fund raising proposal on 27 Sept'24

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Zee Media Corporation said that its board will meet on 27 September 2024 to consider raising finds through various instruments by way different methods.
The company will consider and approve the raising of the funds through the issuance of permissible instruments / securities, in one or more tranches, by way of private placement, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination thereof.
ZEE Media Corporation is a part of Essel group. The company is one of the largest private news networks in the country with a portfolio of through 15 news channels comprising of 1 global, 3 national and 11 regional channels in 7 different languages in the linear TV platform. In digital news market, the companys portfolio consists of 5 digital news channels, 7 news apps and 32 digital properties.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
The scrip fell 0.92% to end at Rs 13.95 on Tuesday, 24 September 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant (L-R) (Pic- Twitter)

Rishabh Pant is electric, as a bowler there is little room for error: Lyon

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals muted open; Sensex, Nifty may track Wall Street gains

New Zealand's Martin Guptill leaves the field after being dismissed by India's Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ: Guptill mentions biggest challenge while batting in India

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

J-K Assembly elections: PM Modi, Shah appeal people to cast vote in Phase 2

PV Sindhu

South Korean great Lee Hyun Il roped in as PV Sindhu's consulting coach

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon