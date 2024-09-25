Zee Media board to mull fund raising proposal on 27 Sept'24

Zee Media Corporation said that its board will meet on 27 September 2024 to consider raising finds through various instruments by way different methods.

ZEE Media Corporation is a part of Essel group. The company is one of the largest private news networks in the country with a portfolio of through 15 news channels comprising of 1 global, 3 national and 11 regional channels in 7 different languages in the linear TV platform. In digital news market, the companys portfolio consists of 5 digital news channels, 7 news apps and 32 digital properties.

The company will consider and approve the raising of the funds through the issuance of permissible instruments / securities, in one or more tranches, by way of private placement, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method or combination thereof.