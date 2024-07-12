Business Standard
ZEEL to consider fund raising on Jul 16

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, to approve the raising of the funds through the issuance of appropriate instruments.
The proposal is subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required, stated the company.
ZEEL is a media & entertainment company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. It is present across broadcasting, movies, music, digital, live entertainment, and theatre businesses, both within India and overseas.
The company reported net profit of Rs 12.18 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net loss of Rs 72.89 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 2.7% to Rs 2,169.9 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2112.1 crore in Q4 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.44% to end at Rs 147.15 on Thursday 11 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

