Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 38.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.75% to Rs 237.61 croreNet profit of Anand Rathi Wealth rose 38.03% to Rs 73.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.75% to Rs 237.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 175.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales237.61175.03 36 OPM %41.3441.91 -PBDT104.6675.40 39 PBT98.9970.89 40 NP73.2453.06 38
