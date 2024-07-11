Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 218.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 169.37% to Rs 7.30 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 218.48% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 169.37% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.302.71103.0181.557.351.867.341.845.861.84