Zen Technologies wins contract worth Rs 108 cr from Ministry of Defence

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Zen Technologies has been awarded a major contract from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, totalling Rs 108 crore (including GST) for tank crew gunnery training simulators.

Commenting on the development, Ashok Atluri, Chairman and Managing Director, Zen Technologies, said, "This ₹108 crore order represents more than business growthit's validation of indigenous R&D done right. Over a decade ago, we supplied our first tank simulators to the Indian Army. Back then, procurement systems weren't built to support single indigenous vendors. Today, this order proves what's possible when policy protects genuine Indian IP. A TERI study showed that just 15% penetration of crew gunnery simulators saves ₹1,123 crore annually for our armed forcesthat's an 18:1 return on investment of ₹61 crore. These aren't just training tools; they're force multipliers that free up resources for more capability building. Operation Sindoor reminded us: procurement speed matters. The faster we can deploy indigenous solutions, the stronger we become."

 

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

