Zenith Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, Intense Technologies Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2024.

Zenith Exports Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 252 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 793 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 62.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intense Technologies Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 150.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18058 shares in the past one month.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd advanced 15.50% to Rs 183.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8216 shares in the past one month.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd exploded 14.27% to Rs 406.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32938 shares in the past one month.

