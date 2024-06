Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has bagged a contract from V.O. Chidambaranar Port for the work of Supply, Manning, Operation and Maintenance of one number High-Speed Patrol Boat (HSPB) of 20 knots speed or more on hire basis. The contract is valued at Rs. 5.86 crores (including GST) for a period of five years.