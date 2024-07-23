Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 1288.10 croreNet profit of Zensar Technologies rose 1.09% to Rs 157.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 156.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 1288.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1227.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1288.101227.20 5 OPM %15.2318.75 -PBDT234.40252.50 -7 PBT209.70210.20 0 NP157.90156.20 1
