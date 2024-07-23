Business Standard
Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 1.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 1288.10 crore
Net profit of Zensar Technologies rose 1.09% to Rs 157.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 156.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 1288.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1227.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1288.101227.20 5 OPM %15.2318.75 -PBDT234.40252.50 -7 PBT209.70210.20 0 NP157.90156.20 1
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

