Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.43 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 43.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 64.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.83% to Rs 548.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 570.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.548.32570.170.24-0.81-13.29-26.20-43.49-64.22-43.43-64.14