S.M. Gold reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 61.81% to Rs 23.30 crore
Net loss of S.M. Gold reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.81% to Rs 23.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.3014.40 62 OPM %-0.823.26 -PBDT-0.340.57 PL PBT-0.350.56 PL NP-0.350.44 PL
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

