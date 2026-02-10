ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 11.72% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 1074.91 croreNet profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 11.72% to Rs 140.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 1074.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 962.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1074.91962.41 12 OPM %18.5218.40 -PBDT227.37192.36 18 PBT194.46160.52 21 NP140.17125.46 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:52 PM IST