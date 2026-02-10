ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit rises 11.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.69% to Rs 1074.91 crore

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 11.72% to Rs 140.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 1074.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 962.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

