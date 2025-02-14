Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 82.24% to Rs 5.54 croreNet profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 82.24% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.543.04 82 OPM %5.60-35.86 -PBDT0.22-0.93 LP PBT0.21-0.93 LP NP0.21-0.94 LP
