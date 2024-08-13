Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 95.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 6.46 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ declined 95.51% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.465.93-0.62-3.200.051.010.041.010.040.89