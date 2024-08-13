Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit declines 95.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.94% to Rs 6.46 croreNet profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ declined 95.51% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.465.93 9 OPM %-0.62-3.20 -PBDT0.051.01 -95 PBT0.041.01 -96 NP0.040.89 -96
