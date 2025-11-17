Zodiac Ventures consolidated net profit declines 17.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.86% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Zodiac Ventures declined 17.14% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.660.59 12 OPM %96.97172.88 -PBDT0.400.60 -33 PBT0.380.58 -34 NP0.290.35 -17
