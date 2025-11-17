Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare launches NODUCA™ therapy in India

Shilpa Medicare launches NODUCA™ therapy in India

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

For treatment of MAFLD and associated liver disorders

Shilpa Medicare announced the launch of NODUCA™ (Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid (NorUDCA)), a first-in-class therapy for the first time in India or anywhere in the world, following the historic approval granted in August 2025 by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India. The drugs ushers in a new line of treatment for patients suffering from metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), previously referred to as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

NorUDCA offers three major therapeutic benefits for MAFLD and associated liver disorders:

- Anti-inflammatory action: Actively reduces hepatic and ductular inflammation, limiting progression to cirrhosis and liver failure.

 

- Anti-fibrotic effect: Promotes reversal of liver scarring (fibrosis) and stabilizes liver architecture, as proven in Phase 3 studies, with 83.3% of patients showing fibrosis reversal and 90% achieving normal liver enzyme levels within 3 months.

- Choleretic protection: Encourages toxin clearance via enhanced bile secretion and protects cholangiocytes, minimizing risk of advanced disease.

NODUCA™ (norursodeoxycholic acid), a novel bile acid therapy designed to treat metabolic dysfunction associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), offers a first-in-class approach to improving liver health by reducing inflammation, fibrosis, and cholestasis through unique mechanisms distinct from conventional therapies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Groww's post-listing engine fires on all cylinders

Groww's post-listing engine fires on all cylinders

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for five straight sessions

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 0.2%, up for five straight sessions

ACMESOLAR arm secures Rs 47.40 cr additional revenue for 250 MW solar project

ACMESOLAR arm secures Rs 47.40 cr additional revenue for 250 MW solar project

Garware Technical Fibres slips as White Oak cuts stake

Garware Technical Fibres slips as White Oak cuts stake

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon