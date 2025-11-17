Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ACMESOLAR arm secures Rs 47.40 cr additional revenue for 250 MW solar project

ACMESOLAR arm secures Rs 47.40 cr additional revenue for 250 MW solar project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

In terms of change in law compensation by RERC

ACME Solar Holdings subsidiary - ACME Aklera Power Technology has secured an award of Rs 47.40 crore as change in law compensation by the Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC). As a result of the ruling, the 250 MW solar project contracted with SECI is expected to benefit with an additional revenue of ~3.5% for a period of 15 years. The case sets a precedent for regulatory certainty and project development cost stability in the renewable energy industry.

The awarded compensation includes compensation towards imposition of basic customs duty on solar cells and modules, increase in GST from 5% to 12% and carrying cost. The total amount is to be received through an annuity mechanism at a discount rate of 9% over a period of 15 years, ensuring fair recovery of unforeseen regulatory cost increases and protecting project economics.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Garware Technical Fibres slips as White Oak cuts stake

Garware Technical Fibres slips as White Oak cuts stake

Shivansh Finserve reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shivansh Finserve reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sri Narayan Raj Kumar Merchants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the September 2025 quarter

I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

I Secure Credit & Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gorani Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gorani Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon