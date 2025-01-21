Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zomato Ltd Falls 8.88%

Zomato Ltd Falls 8.88%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Zomato Ltd has lost 22.1% over last one month compared to 3.92% fall in BSE Consumer Discretionary index and 1% drop in the SENSEX

Zomato Ltd lost 8.88% today to trade at Rs 219.55. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index is down 0.06% to quote at 9425.47. The index is down 3.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd decreased 5.76% and The Hi-Tech Gears Ltd lost 4.63% on the day. The BSE Consumer Discretionary index went up 16.47 % over last one year compared to the 8.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Zomato Ltd has lost 22.1% over last one month compared to 3.92% fall in BSE Consumer Discretionary index and 1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6.38 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 304.5 on 05 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 128.1 on 23 Jan 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SignatureGlobal India Ltd Spikes 2%

SignatureGlobal India Ltd Spikes 2%

Barometers opens positive; breadth strong

Barometers opens positive; breadth strong

Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStallion India Fluorochemicals IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon