Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SignatureGlobal India Ltd Spikes 2%

SignatureGlobal India Ltd Spikes 2%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

SignatureGlobal India Ltd has lost 9.84% over last one month compared to 9.26% fall in BSE Realty index and 1% drop in the SENSEX

SignatureGlobal India Ltd rose 2% today to trade at Rs 1133.75. The BSE Realty index is up 0.72% to quote at 7492.39. The index is down 9.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd increased 0.76% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 0.48% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 10.02 % over last one year compared to the 8.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd has lost 9.84% over last one month compared to 9.26% fall in BSE Realty index and 1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36495 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1645.85 on 26 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1021.2 on 29 Jan 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers opens positive; breadth strong

Barometers opens positive; breadth strong

Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStallion India Fluorochemicals IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon