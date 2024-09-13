Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus enters into exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit

Zydus enters into exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit

Image

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:31 PM IST
For generic versions of GADAVIST™ and DOTAREM?
Zydus Lifesciences announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit Pharmaceuticals (Viwit), an innovation driven biopharmaceutical and healthcare company, for gadobutrol injection (generic version of GADAVIST™) and gadoterate meglumine injection (generic version of DOTAREM) for the US market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As per the terms of the agreement, Viwit will be responsible for ANDA submission, manufacturing and supplying the generic versions of GADAVIST™ and DOTAREM, following the receipt of requisite regulatory approval. Zydus will exclusively market, distribute, and sell these products in the US market. Both the products are Gadolinium based Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) contrast agents and will be the first set of contrast agent products in Zydus' injectable portfolio for the US market.
 
The total addressable market opportunity for gadobutrol injection is estimated at US$ 120 million, and for gadoterate meglumine injection at US$ 117 million in the US market (as per IQVIA MAT Jul - 2024).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PremiumSBI Card

Higher credit costs may impact growth of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Anurag Jain, Secretary at Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

GPS-based toll data collection only on national highways: Transport secy

Labourers,Labourer, onion, onions

Govt removes MEP on basmati rice, onion; tightens stock limit on wheat

Yamaha

India Yamaha Motor unveils R15M with Carbon Fibre pattern at Rs 2.08 lakh

Ford

Ford plans to re-enter India, to restart Tamil Nadu plant for exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon