Zydus enters into exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit

For generic versions of GADAVIST™ and DOTAREM?

Zydus Lifesciences announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zydus Lifesciences Global FZE has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Viwit Pharmaceuticals (Viwit), an innovation driven biopharmaceutical and healthcare company, for gadobutrol injection (generic version of GADAVIST™) and gadoterate meglumine injection (generic version of DOTAREM) for the US market.

As per the terms of the agreement, Viwit will be responsible for ANDA submission, manufacturing and supplying the generic versions of GADAVIST™ and DOTAREM, following the receipt of requisite regulatory approval. Zydus will exclusively market, distribute, and sell these products in the US market. Both the products are Gadolinium based Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) contrast agents and will be the first set of contrast agent products in Zydus' injectable portfolio for the US market.