LTIMindtree receives affirmation in issuer ratings

From India Ratings and ResearchLTIMindtree has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under:
Issuer Rating - IND AAA/ Stable (affirmed)
Fund based working capital limits (Rs 114.8 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned)
Fund based working capital limits (Rs 227.5 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)
Proposed fund and non-fund based limits (Rs 28.7 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned)
Non fund based limits (Rs 1112 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)
Non fund based limits (Rs 87 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned)
