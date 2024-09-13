LTIMindtree receives affirmation in issuer ratings

From India Ratings and Research

Issuer Rating - IND AAA/ Stable (affirmed)

Fund based working capital limits (Rs 114.8 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned)

Fund based working capital limits (Rs 227.5 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)

Proposed fund and non-fund based limits (Rs 28.7 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned)

Non fund based limits (Rs 1112 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (affirmed)

Non fund based limits (Rs 87 crore) - IND AAA/ Stable/ IND A1+ (assigned)

LTIMindtree has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research as under: