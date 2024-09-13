Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance now holds 88.75% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance

Bajaj Finance now holds 88.75% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance

Image

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:04 PM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance, pursuant to its IPO, has on 12 September 2024:
Allotted 50,85,71,428 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to successful Bidders, which were issued for subscription pursuant to the Fresh Issue; and
Approved the transfer of 42,85,71,428 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to successful Bidders, which were offered for sale by the Company.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As a result of the above, the Bajaj Finance's shareholding in Bajaj Housing Finance stands reduced from 100% to 88.75% (i.e., from 781,95,75,273 to 739,10,03,845 equity shares), of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Bajaj Housing Finance.
 
Consequent to the above, BHFL ceases to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. However, it continues to remain a subsidiary of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar reveals his father was on a hijacked flight in 1984

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Parl panel to check insurance sector PSUs, solar corporations's performance

SEBI

LIVE: Market regulator Sebi dismisses charges against NSE in 2019 colocation

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch rubbishes Congress allegations

Metro, Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro hits record ridership; extra trains added on Fridays, Saturdays

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon