Bajaj Finance now holds 88.75% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance

Allotted 50,85,71,428 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to successful Bidders, which were issued for subscription pursuant to the Fresh Issue; and

Approved the transfer of 42,85,71,428 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to successful Bidders, which were offered for sale by the Company.

As a result of the above, the Bajaj Finance's shareholding in Bajaj Housing Finance stands reduced from 100% to 88.75% (i.e., from 781,95,75,273 to 739,10,03,845 equity shares), of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Bajaj Housing Finance.

Bajaj Housing Finance, pursuant to its IPO, has on 12 September 2024: