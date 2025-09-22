Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus Life receives EIR from USFDA for Ahmedabad facility

Zydus Life receives EIR from USFDA for Ahmedabad facility

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for GMP follow-up inspection conducted at its oncology injectable facility located at SEZ1, Ahmedabad.

The inspection was conducted from 9th to 18th June 2025. The EIR has classified the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). The facility was earlier classified as an Official Action Indicated (OAI) in June 2024 which is now revised to Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The companys consolidated net profit rose 3.3% to Rs 1,466.80 crore on 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,467 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

The counter shed 0.31% to Rs 1033.75 on the BSE.

Likhami Consulting hits the floor after MD & CEO Babu Lal Jain resigns

Jubilant Pharmova's step-down subsidiary completes US FDA audit with no observations

Netweb Tech gains on bagging Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Afcom Holdings partners with Air India SATS Airport Services

IT stocks tumble as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

