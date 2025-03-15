Saturday, March 15, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra bags order worth Rs 23-cr from Department of Space Centre

RPP Infra bags order worth Rs 23-cr from Department of Space Centre

Image

Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

RPP Infra Projects said that it has received a letter of acceptance for a new project worth Rs 22.56 crore from the Department of Space Centre, Construction and Maintenance Group, Sriharikota.

The order involves the construction of a Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) facility at the SSLV Launch Complex (SLC), located in Package 12, Tiruchendur and Sathankulam Taluk, Tuticorin District, Tamil Nadu. The scope of work includes civil, public health (PH), electrical, mechanical, and air conditioning (AC) works.

The cost of the project is Rs 22.56 crore, and it is expected to be completed within 18 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped by 17.1% to Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of RPP Infra Projects rose 0.78% to end at Rs 135.65 on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR Settles Lower Amid Muted Equities And Dollar Strength Overseas

INR Settles Lower Amid Muted Equities And Dollar Strength Overseas

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

UK Pound At One-Week Low Amid Dollar Strength Overseas

INR falls near 83 per US dollar mark, local stocks ease

INR falls near 83 per US dollar mark, local stocks ease

Dollar Index Renews Gains As US PPI Data Flag Concerns Of Sticky Inflation

Dollar Index Renews Gains As US PPI Data Flag Concerns Of Sticky Inflation

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Nifty hovers below 22,000 level; pharma shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon