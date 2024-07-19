Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Zituvimet™ XR tablets

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval for its New Drug Application (NDA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Zituvimet™ XR (sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride) extended-release tablets.
With this, Zydus has all three NDAs of Sitagliptin (base) and combination franchise approved through the 505(b)(2) route. Notably, all the three NDAs achieved First-Cycle Approval (FCA).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Zituvimet™ XR (sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride) extended-release tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The product will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad SEZ, India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LTIMindtree stock gains on bagging mutli-million dollar contract extension

Budget: Amfi calls for lower debt fund taxation, tweak in FoF tax rules

India's financial landscape undergoing structural shift: RBI Governor Das

Budget 2024 wishlist: Amfi's hopes for mutual fund reforms and tax benefits

Flight delays, manual check-in: Microsoft outage impacts Indian carriers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHUL Q1 PreviewDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon