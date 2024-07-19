Infosys Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1818.1, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.43% in last one year as compared to a 23.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index. Infosys Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1818.1, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24621.65. The Sensex is at 80915.28, down 0.53%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 19.97% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40010.4, up 0.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 224.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1820.1, up 3.29% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 25.43% in last one year as compared to a 23.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 29.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 26.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

