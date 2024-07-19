JSW Infra Q1 FY25 PAT declines 9% YoY to Rs 292 crore

On consolidated basis, JSW Infrastructure reported 8.87% fall in net profit to Rs 292.44 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 320.89 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 14.99% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,009.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Profit before tax stood at Rs 391.64 crore in first quarter of FY25, down 5.05% from Rs 412.49 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During Q1 FY25, EBITDA stood at Rs 609 crore, registering a growth of 24.03% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 55.1% in the June 2024 quarter as against 53.5% reported in the same period a year ago. Revenue from operations grew by 14.99% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,009.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

During the quarter, the company handled cargo volumes of 27.8 million tonnes which is higher by 9% over the last year. The increase in the volume is primarily on the back of incremental volumes from the acquired assets and increased capacity utilization at the Paradip Iron Ore and Coal Terminal.

The third-party volumes stood at 13.8 million tonnes, implying a healthy growth of 48% YoY. As a result, the share of third-party in the overall volumes increased to 50% as compared to 37% a year ago.

The higher volume translated to 20% growth in the total revenue which stood at Rs 1,104 crore.

JSW Infrastructure a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

Shares of JSW Infrastructure added 0.14% to Rs 257.65 on the BSE.

