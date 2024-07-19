Business Standard
Divi's Lab Unit II completes USFDA inspection

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Divi's Laboratories announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA) conducted a general cGMP inspection of the Company's Unit-II manufacturing facility at Chippada Village, Bheemunipatnam Mandal, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh from 11 July 2024 to 19 July 2024.
The US-FDA inspection is successfully completed with one procedural observation, which will be addressed in the stipulated period of time.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

