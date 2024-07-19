Business Standard
REC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 600.5, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 271.25% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 14.59% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
REC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 600.5, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 24599.85. The Sensex is at 80919.45, down 0.52%.REC Ltd has added around 18.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23783.5, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.28 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 605.5, down 1.05% on the day. REC Ltd jumped 271.25% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 14.59% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 11.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

