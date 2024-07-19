REC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 600.5, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 271.25% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 14.59% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 600.5, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 24599.85. The Sensex is at 80919.45, down 0.52%.REC Ltd has added around 18.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23783.5, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.28 lakh shares in last one month.