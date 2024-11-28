Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,520, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

Gold climbs Rs 10 to Rs 77,520, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 89,400

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,060

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,670 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,520 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,060.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 77,520.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,670.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,060.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,210.

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,540

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,630

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 78,830, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices surge Rs 1,100 to Rs 80,400 per 10 g; silver climbs Rs 300

Gold

Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,960

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 89,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.
 
US gold prices were steady on Thursday, as investors digested a flurry of economic data in the previous session and evaluated the possibility of a tariff war sparked by US President-elect Donald Trump's policies.
 
Spot gold was flat at $2,636.35 per ounce, as of 0013 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $2,635.90
 
Spot silver was slightly changed at $30.10 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $929.43 and palladium added 0.4 per cent to $975.78
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Markets Today: Nifty expiry, Rajesh Power IPO allotment, Oil down, Gold up

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs sees gold at $3,150 per ounce, oil at $100 a barrel in 2025

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices rebound as dollar weakens ahead of key US inflation data

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at 77,230

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Markets Today: NTPC Green IPO listing, FOMC Minutes, US Q3 GDP est, FIIs

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon