Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at 77,230

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,790

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,380. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,230 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 70,790.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 77,230.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 77,380.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,790.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 70,940.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 89,400. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.
 
US gold was little changed on Wednesday, as investors awaited US inflation data for clues on the scale of a possible Federal Reserve rate cut next month.
 
Spot gold was flat at $2,630.59 per ounce, as of 0015 GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since Nov. 18 on Tuesday.
 
Spot silver was slightly changed at $30.41 per ounce, platinum was steady at $928.25 and palladium rose 0.03 per cent to $977.47.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

