Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices rebound as dollar weakens ahead of key US inflation data

Gold prices rebound as dollar weakens ahead of key US inflation data

Gold registered its deepest one-day decline in more than five months on Monday, and hit its lowest since Nov. 18 in the previous session, as safe-haven demand for the metal softened

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

The dollar index slipped 0.4 per cent, boosting gold's appeal for holders of other currencies. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices rebounded on Wednesday, after hitting a more than one-week low in the previous session, as the dollar weakened, while traders awaited key inflation data to gain insights into the Federal Reserve's potential path for rate cuts.

Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $2,649.14 per ounce, as of 0919 GMT. US gold futures rose nearly 1.1 per cent to $2,649.20.

Gold registered its deepest one-day decline in more than five months on Monday, and hit its lowest since Nov. 18 in the previous session, as safe-haven demand for the metal softened after Israel agreed to a ceasefire deal with Lebanon.

 

"The moderating US dollar is helping gold extend its slight recovery following the steep declines at the onset of the week," said Exinity Group Chief Market Analyst Han Tan.

The dollar index slipped 0.4 per cent, boosting gold's appeal for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

"Markets are also wading back in with bets for a Fed rate cut in December, with such restored odds offering some lift to bullion prices," Tan said.

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 78,830, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices surge Rs 1,100 to Rs 80,400 per 10 g; silver climbs Rs 300

Gold

Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,960

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver remains flat at Rs 93K

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver remains flat at Rs 93K

Gold, jewellery

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver flat: Industry body

There was uncertainty about the direction of the economy, as noted by Fed officials in the minutes released on Tuesday, and the markets slightly increased their bets on a December rate cut following the release.

Markets now see a 66.5 per cent chance of a quarter-point rate cut, as per the CME group's FedWatch tool, compared with 55.7 per cent earlier this week. The non-yielding bullion tends to shine in a lower-interest-rate environment.

"Those odds may be influenced by today's incoming US economic data, especially the PCE prints," said Tan.

Investors are now watching out for core PCE figures, initial jobless claims, and GDP (first revision), all due later in the day.

On the physical side, a drop in gold prices this month has drawn in buyers of the metal who had been waiting for the market's lightning rally this year to subside.

Spot silver rose 0.3 per cent to $30.52 per ounce, platinum added 0.4 per cent to $931.20 and palladium was up 1 per cent at $987.40.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs sees gold at $3,150 per ounce, oil at $100 a barrel in 2025

Gold

Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at 77,230

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Markets Today: NTPC Green IPO listing, FOMC Minutes, US Q3 GDP est, FIIs

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold falls Rs 10, silver declines Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,540

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,630

Topics : Gold Prices Gold US Dollar US Inflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon