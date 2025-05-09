Friday, May 09, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold declines Rs 1,500 to Rs 99,250 per 10 g amid weak global cues

Gold declines Rs 1,500 to Rs 99,250 per 10 g amid weak global cues

Gold prices declined Rs 1,500 to Rs 99,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, following a weak trend in the global markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

gold

In the futures trade, the most traded June contract for gold dipped Rs 383 to Rs 96,707 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices declined Rs 1,500 to Rs 99,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, following a weak trend in the global markets, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

The precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,00,750 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Snapping a four-day winning streak, gold of 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 1,550 to Rs 98,800 per 10 grams on Thursday. It had settled at Rs 1,00,350 per 10 grams in the previous session.

"Gold prices remained highly volatile as multiple global and domestic triggers played out simultaneously," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst of Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, said.

 

In international markets, gold slipped sharply following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a trade agreement with the UK on Thursday, marking the first of his promised deals, triggering profit-taking across safe-haven assets, Trivedi added.

Also Read

Gold Bar

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,010; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹99,100

Gold

Gold price jumps ₹2,400 to ₹99,750-10g ahead of US Fed policy decision

Gold Bar

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹95,740; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹96,900

Gold

Gold down ₹10, silver declines ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹95,500

Gold

Gold price down ₹10 to ₹95,500, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,900

As per the Sarafa Association, silver prices fell Rs 740 to Rs 98,200 per kg from Wednesday's closing of Rs 98,940 per kg.

In the futures trade, the most traded June contract for gold dipped Rs 383 to Rs 96,707 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Spot gold in the overseas markets diminished by USD 20.69 or 0.62 per cent to USD 3,343.81 per ounce.

According to commodities market experts, persistent geopolitical risks stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war, conflicts in the Middle East, and escalating tensions between India-Pakistan acting as a tailwind for the bullion prices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

crude oil, oil

Crude oil outlook: WTI may remain-range bound at $56-$60, say analyst

crude oil, oil

Crude oil prices drop as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

OPEC+ plans to further speed up crude oil output hikes despite weak demand

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹95,720, silver price down ₹100 at ₹97,900

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,900

Topics : Gold Prices Precious metals Gold and silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon