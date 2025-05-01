Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,740

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,030 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹97,900 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹97,900.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,030.
   

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹89,740.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,890.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,900.
 
US gold was subdued on Thursday on the dollar's strength, while investors awaited more clarity on trade policy between the US and its trading partners, and looked forward to the US non-farm payrolls report due this week.
 
Spot gold fell 0.7 per cent to $3,265.45 an ounce, as of 0022 GMT. US gold futures lost 1.4 per cent to $3,273.70.
 
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.63 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $965.32 and palladium firmed 0.1 per cent to $938.85.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: May 01 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

