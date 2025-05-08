Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 07:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,010; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹99,100

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,010; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹99,100

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,760

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,160. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,010 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹99,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,760.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,010.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,160.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,760.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,910. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹99,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,100.
 
US gold prices climbed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned of rising inflation and labor market risks fuelling economic uncertainty, while investors awaited the US-China trade talks.
 
Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $3,384.99 an ounce as of 0030 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $3,392.00.
 
Spot silver was steady at $32.46 an ounce, platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $978.56 and palladium lost 0.7 per cent to $965.78.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
       

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

