Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹95,740; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹96,900

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹95,740; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹96,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,760

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,910 | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,740 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹96,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,760.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,740.
  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,890.

Also Read

Gold

Gold down ₹10, silver declines ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹95,500

Gold

Gold price down ₹10 to ₹95,500, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹95,720, silver price down ₹100 at ₹97,900

Gold Bar

Gold hits 2-week low as trade optimism, China holiday weigh on prices

Gold jewellery

Gold prices could swing between 7% decline and 20% gain in FY26

   
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is ₹87,760, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,910.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹96,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,07,900.
 
US gold prices climbed to a one-week high on Tuesday as rising concerns over US President Donald Trump's tariff plans boosted safe-haven demand, while investors also kept a close tab on the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.
 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $3,337.69 an ounce to hit its highest level since April 29 earlier in the session, but it later retreated and was trading flat at $3,330.16, as of 0018 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $3,338.30.
 
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday a 100 per cent tariff on movies produced overseas, reigniting concerns about the potential fallout of a global trade war.
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.53 an ounce, platinum was steady at $959.30, and palladium was unchanged at $940.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

crude oil, oil

Crude oil prices drop as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

OPEC+ plans to further speed up crude oil output hikes despite weak demand

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹97,900, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹99,900

PremiumGold

Akshaya Tritiya: Mumbai witness gold rush as Delhi markets go quiet

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Gold rally to dent India's jewellery purchases, boost investment: WGC

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Civil Defence DrillsMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon