Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 08:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price down ₹10 to ₹95,500, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,900

Gold price down ₹10 to ₹95,500, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,900

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,540

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,650

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,500 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,540.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,500. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,650.
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹87,540.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,690.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,900. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,09,100.
 
US gold edged lower on Saturday and was headed for a second consecutive weekly loss as easing trade tensions between the US and China and a strong jobs report kept prices pressured.
 
Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $3,233.30 an ounce as of 11:50 a.m. ET (1550 GMT). Prices were down 2.6 per cent weekly, after hitting a record $3,500.05 on April 22. It hit its lowest since April 14 on Thursday. 
US gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to $3,241.70.
 
Spot silver fell 1.2 per cent to $32.01 an ounce, platinum eased 0.2 per cent to $958.70 and palladium added 0.5 per cent to $945.25. All three metals were on track for weekly declines.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: May 03 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

