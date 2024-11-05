Business Standard
Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 96,900

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 96,900

The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,690

gold, silver, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,790 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 73,690.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,390 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,690.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 80,390.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,540 while Rs 80,390 in Bengaluru and Chennai.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,690.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,790 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 73,690.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 96,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,05,900.
 
US gold was little changed on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking big bets ahead of the US presidential election, with the Federal Reserve policy meeting due later this week also in focus.
 
Spot gold was flat at $2,734.71 per ounce, as of 0013 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15 on Thursday.
 
Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $32.36 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3 per cent to $980.81 and palladium was down 0.3 per cent to $1,071.14
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

