Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 80,550; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 96,900

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a drop of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,840

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 80,550. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,550 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 80,550.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,700 while Rs 80,550 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,840.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,990 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 73,840.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 96,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,05,900.
 
US gold prices edged down on Friday, pressured by a stronger US dollar and Treasury yields, but a weak job growth data from the world's biggest economy prompted analysts to increase bets for a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, limiting some losses.
 
Spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $2,736.28 per ounce by 1:55 p.m. ET (1755 GMT). Prices fell 1.5 per cent on Thursday as some traders took profit after bullion hit a record high of $2,790.15.
 
Among other metals, spot silver lost 0.7 per cent to $32.42 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $990.45, while palladium shed 0.4 per cent to $1,101.25.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Silver India gold demand Gold demand Silver demand gold silver demand Bullion industry

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

