Gold up Rs 10 at Rs 81,340; silver falls Rs 100; trading at Rs 99,900

The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a rise of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,960

Gold

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 74,560. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,340 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 99,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,960.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 74,560.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 81,490 while Rs 81,340 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,560.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 74,710 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 74,560.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Kolkata and Ahmedabad at Rs 99,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 108,900. 
US gold retreated on Thursday as prices consolidated after hitting a record high, while safe-haven demand ahead of the US presidential election helped the precious metal log its fourth straight monthly gain.
 
Spot gold was down 1.6 per cent at $2,740.45 per ounce by 1:40 p.m. ET (1740 GMT), after hitting a record high of $2,790.15 earlier in the session. Prices have firmed around 4 per cent for the month.
 
Spot silver fell 3.4 per cent to $32.65 per ounce. It gained around 5 per cent for the month. Platinum shed 1.5 per cent to $993.05. Palladium was down 3.4 per cent at $1,108.64, logging its best month since January 2022.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
   

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

