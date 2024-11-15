Business Standard
Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 75,640; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 89,400

Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 75,640; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 89,400

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 75,640

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 75,790 (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 75,640 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 89,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also dipped Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 69,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 75,640.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 75,790.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,340.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 69,490.

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 8:05 AM IST

