Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 81,100

Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 81,100

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 74,340

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 81,250. Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 81,100 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 96,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 74,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 81,100.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 81,250.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 74,340.

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 81,280; silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kg

Gold, jewellery

Gold price today: Upside limited; check trading support, resistance levels

Gold, gold pieces, coin, metal

Opportunities in uncertainty: Motilal Oswal explains how to invest in 2025

How to trade Gold as outlook stays bearish? Levels to watch? Check strategy

How to trade Gold as outlook stays bearish? Levels to watch? Check strategy

gold silver

Import stats for gold, silver, electronics lowered for April-November

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 74,490.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 96,400. 
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,03,900.
 
US gold dips as Mideast tensions ease, focus on Trump inauguration Jan 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in early Asian trading on Monday as easing tensions in the Middle East tempered safe-haven demand, while investors awaited Donald Trump's inauguration and clarity on the incoming administration's policies.
 
Spot gold dipped 0.4 per cent to $2,690.81 per ounce by 0140 GMT. US gold futures dropped 0.5 per cent to $2,734.90.
 
Spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $30.13 per ounce, palladium eased 0.3 per cent to $944.25 and platinum shed 0.2 per cent to $940.05. 
(With inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

opec

Opec's share in India's annual oil imports rises after 8 year drop

Gold, silver

Silver price today: Sell with strict stop loss; resistance at Rs 93,400

Gold, Gold Coin

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 80, 630; silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 95,600 per kg

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold rallies Rs 500 to Rs 81,300 per 10 gm, silver soars Rs 2,300

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 80,080; silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 93,600 per kg

Topics : Gold Silver Silver Prices Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon