Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Opec's share in India's annual oil imports rises after 8 year drop

Opec's share in India's annual oil imports rises after 8 year drop

Share of Opec in India's 2024 crude imports rose to nearly 51.5 per cent, up from 49.6 per cent in 2023, while Russia's share in 2024 fell to 36 per cent

opec

India imported 4.84 million barrels per day of oil in 2024, up 4.3 per cent from the previous year, the data showed

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opec's share in India's crude oil imports edged up in 2024, rising for the first time in nine years, after top supplier Russia's share dipped, data obtained from trade sources showed. 
Russia's share in the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer is expected to drop further in 2025 after Washington last Friday announced sweeping sanctions targeting Russian producers and tankers, disrupting supply from the world's No. 2 producer to India and China and tightening ship availability. 
India imported 4.84 million barrels per day of oil in 2024, up 4.3 per cent from the previous year, the data showed. 
The share of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) in India's 2024 crude imports rose to nearly 51.5 per cent, up from 49.6 per cent in 2023, while Russia's share in 2024 fell to 36 per cent, versus 35.7 per cent in the previous year, the data showed. 
 
There is higher demand for Middle Eastern barrels from Asia refiners, especially India, due to lower Russian supplies, said Priti Mehta, senior research analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie. 

Also Read

oil, Opec, Oil, Crude oil

Opec forecasts oil demand growth in 2026, lowers estimates for 2024

India is losing access to its cheapest crude oil grade because of high margins charged by traders offering partially sanctioned Venezuelan oil, reducing the value of the commodity for Indian refiners, industry sources and officials told Business Stan

Saudi oil giant ups crude prices for Asian buyers amid tightening supply

PremiumCrude oil

CRISIL analysis: Crude oil prices may soften on lower risk premium

Solar industry, solar sector, China's solar industry

China's solar equipment industry looks to Opec for guide to survival

Oil india

Extension of production cuts by Opec+ won't impact India: Govt officials

Indian refiners have stepped up purchases of Middle Eastern grades since late 2024 as Russian supplies fell, refining sources told Reuters last month. 
The share of Middle Eastern oil in India's December crude imports rose to a 22-month high to about 52 per cent, the data showed. 
However, Russia continued to be the top oil supplier to India, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia in December. 
In recent years, Russia became India's top supplier as its refiners were drawn to Russian oil sold at a discount after Western nations imposed a price cap and shunned purchases from Moscow. That caused Opec's market share in India to shrink to nearly 50 per cent in 2023 from 64.5 per cent in 2022. 
Opec's share has also been consistently declining since 2016 as Indian refiners diversified their purchases to reduce costs.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Gold, silver

Silver price today: Sell with strict stop loss; resistance at Rs 93,400

Gold, jewellery

Gold price today: Upside limited; check trading support, resistance levels

Gold, Gold Coin

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 80, 630; silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 95,600 per kg

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold rallies Rs 500 to Rs 81,300 per 10 gm, silver soars Rs 2,300

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold rises Rs 10 to Rs 80,080; silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 93,600 per kg

Topics : OPEC Opec India growth Opec oil Indian oil import Oil imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon